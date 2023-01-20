The Border Mail
Accused alpine camper killer Greg Lynn makes bid to suppress case details

By Karen Sweeney
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
Greg Lynn's lawyers have asked a court to keep significant parts of the case against him suppressed. (Paul Tyquin/AAP PHOTOS)

Potentially "explosive" evidence against accused double murderer Greg Lynn could be hidden from the public after a challenge by his legal team.

