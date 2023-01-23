The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bid to suppress evidence in hearing over campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay's deaths

By Karen Sweeney
Updated January 23 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carol Clay and Russell Hill vanished while camping in Victoria's alpine region. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

For four days after his arrest, airline pilot Greg Lynn was grilled by detectives about the disappearance of Melbourne campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.