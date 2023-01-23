A semi-transparent figure in a photograph has lit up the internet overnight, with tens of thousands of spectral speculators weighing in on what they could see.
Beechworth Asylum Ghost Tours co-director Geoff Brown was in full ghost-host character when he spoke to The Border Mail, saying the photo could not be explained.
"This has just gone viral," Mr Brown said
"It appears to be a person standing between two people, and you can see through that person.
"It's pretty impressive," he said.
Mr Brown said Asylum Ghost Tours encourages all audience members to take and review their own photos throughout tours. He said this photo, taken at the 8pm tour on Saturday night, was one of the more difficult to explain anomalies.
"We always tell people, 'Check your photos when you get home, you might find something on them'," he said.
After receiving the photo from tour participant Manny Law, Mr Brown decided to share it with the business' large following on social media.
By Monday afternoon the post had been viewed by 75,000 people, with thousands commenting and tagging others.
"We get sent 100 photos each week from people who do our tours. Most of them you can't see anything," Mr Brown said.
"We only share the things that we really cannot explain what we are seeing.
"Most people go there for a form of controlled fear where they can be scared but not feel in danger," he said.
Speculations on the photograph continue to rage on social media, where the post has climbed past triple the Beechworth tour company's following audience.
One commenter theorised the shape was the result of a person moving during a long exposure, which Asylum Ghost Tours sharply and publicly shot down.
"We know a couple of professional photographers who work with photo manipulation and Photoshop, so I will send the original over to a couple of them and see what they say," Mr Brown said.
"It is an amazing photo."
