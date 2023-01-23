The Border Mail
Photo from Beechworth Asylum Ghost Tour that went viral online cannot be explained, says operator

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated January 23 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 5:30pm
Geoff Brown in the room where the photograph, inset, was taken on a ghost tour on Saturday night. Main picture by James Wiltshire

A semi-transparent figure in a photograph has lit up the internet overnight, with tens of thousands of spectral speculators weighing in on what they could see.

Local News

