Affray 'No.2' for man at 22 who lawyer concedes has problem with drinking

A young Jindera man in court over his second act of public violence has been ordered to tackle his anger management and alcohol issues.
Jayden Kyal Steinke has admitted to an affray outside an Albury pub that left his much-older victim covered in blood.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham said both affrays "took place in situations where my client had consumed too much alcohol".
Steinke was already on a court order when the confrontation took place near the Beer Deluxe hotel in Kiewa Street on July 3 last year.
Benjamin Bairstow was leaving the pub at 2.35am when he took offence to a comment about the clothes he was wearing.
Mr Lingham submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin this week that his client was a well-respected, polite young man - a qualified electrician - who lost control when drinking.
"At a young age he now knows how serious these matters are," he said.
Mr Lingham said Steinke, now 22, had sought to defend a mate against Bairstow.
"If it was not for the conduct of Bairstow approaching his friend ... he would not have got involved," he said.
The court heard how Steinke - who was with two mates - and Bairstow threw several punches at each other and repeatedly fell to the ground.
Moments earlier, one of the trio called out to Bairstow, who turned around, approached then and grabbed one by the shirt while screaming.
Bairstow suffered a split on the top of his head and his nose.
Ms McLaughlin told Steinke that his guilty plea indicated he accepted his defence of his friend early that morning "went too far".
"What the law requires you to do is to stop once the threat to the person has ceased," she said.
Ms McLaughlin placed Steinke on an 18-month conditional release order without conviction, with counselling for alcohol abuse and anger management.
