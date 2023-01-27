The Border Mail
Jindera man repeatedly punched victim during their brawl outside Albury CBD pub

By Albury Court
Updated January 28 2023 - 8:46am, first published 8:30am
Affray 'No.2' for man at 22 who lawyer concedes has problem with drinking

A young Jindera man in court over his second act of public violence has been ordered to tackle his anger management and alcohol issues.

