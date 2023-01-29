A climate action group is predicting the Border's average temperature to increase 2.5 degrees by 2050 if a "business-as-usual" emissions trajectory continues.
Australian Conservation Foundation has launched a new mobile tool, My Climate 2050, which reveals how temperatures could change around the country at the halfway mark of the cenutry.
ACF said 99 percent of the 15,000 locations covered by the tool are projected to experience heating temperatures, some with an average maximum daily temperature increase of up to 4.8 degrees.
According to ACF predictions, the Border will be 3.3 degrees hotter in summer with 50 more days a year over 30 degrees and "winter will disappear" with temperatures hotter for longer.
Falls Creek's average daily maximum temperature between 1960 and 1990 was 10.3, which is forecast to jump by 2.9 degrees to 13.2 (28 per cent) by 2050.
"This tool starkly illustrates how unbearably hot summers will become if we continue polluting our climate like there's no tomorrow," ACF climate change program manager Gavan McFadzean said.
Wodonga and Albury Toward Climate Health (WATCH) chairman Lauriston Muirhead said the possible loss of winter was sad for the region given the strength of the skiing industry in the North East.
"We won't be attracting visitors in winter and we'll be too hot to attract visitors in summer," he said.
"We've got 50 more days over 30, which makes drought more likely, because you're going to end up with longer spells of hotter, drier weather. Obviously, droughts then lead into fires, because the hotter and drier the environment, the more likely you are to get extreme fire risk."
Mr Muirhead said food security would be impacted the longer emissions rose.
"People forget that everything that we eat was once a living thing, whether it was a plant or an animal. The way the climate is changing, it's too fast for animals and plants to adapt, so we're putting our food security at risk," he said.
"Doom and gloom doesn't work. I think the most important message is that what we do now makes the future better or worse."
Mr Muirhead said Albury-Wodonga was "incredibly well placed for renewable energy" and there was huge opportunities for people to get on board.
The My Climate 2050 tool was put together by Australian National University Associate Professor Geoff Hinchcliffe using 2050 climate projections from the CSIRO.
The tool allows anyone to search by postcode to see how much average temperatures are expected to increase in their suburb or town by 2050.
"The tool aims to give people a personal and localised appreciation of climate ideas that are typically considered at global scales are can be difficult to comprehend," Professor Hinchcliffe said.
"It's a form of storytelling, a way to bring climate data into an everyday context and remind people of the urgent need to act."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
