Australian Conservation Foundation's My Climate 2050 tool predicts Border to get hotter if emissions aren't reduced

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated January 29 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 7:00pm
Lake Hume dipped below 20 per cent capacity in April 2019 and Australian Conservation Foundation predicts more severe droughts if emissions remain the same. File picture

A climate action group is predicting the Border's average temperature to increase 2.5 degrees by 2050 if a "business-as-usual" emissions trajectory continues.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

