Rutherglen man Tony Reeckman, 59, remembered as 'a good, honest, nice bloke' after fatal collision at Lilliput

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated January 29 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:00pm
Late Rutherglen man Tony Reeckman, 59, was a friend to many in the North East through his farming, fire fighting, cycling and photography endeavours. Picture supplied

A Rutherglen man who died in a collision while cycling at Lilliput on Friday is being remembered for his honesty and kindness by all who crossed his path.

