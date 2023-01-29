The Border Mail
Jamie Parr to coach Osborne reserves in 2023

By Steve Tervet
Updated January 30 2023 - 6:58am, first published 6:00am
Jamie Parr has played more than 200 games for Osborne since joining the club in 2009, winning three senior premierships and claiming the Azzi Medal as the Hume League's best player in 2017. Pictures by Debbie Bahr

Jamie Parr will coach Osborne's reserves this year with injuries having all but ended his glittering playing career.

Sports Journalist

