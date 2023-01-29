The Ovens and Murray Water Polo competition took a round off to let the NSW Country Club Championships take centre stage over the weekend - and it did not fail to deliver.
Hundreds of players from around the state and beyond descended for three electric days of play, culminating in Sunday evenings' finals at WAVES Wodonga.
Albury Sharks' men's side made it all the way to the big dance, going up against Gungahlin Dragons.
The Dragons outfit had previously downed Northside Stingrays in a ripping semi final which saw a close game blow out in the last quarter.
Despite keeping pace with the ACT contingent, Gungahlin raced ahead in the last to seal a 9-6 win.
In the final, Dragons went all the way to down the Sharks 12-8.
The women's grand final was a spectacle to behold as local side Pool Pirates stole the spotlight to be crowned champions in a nail biting one goal win.
The side met Canberra-based team ANU Falcons in the decider, taking the spoils 8-7.
The O&M competition will recommence this weekend.
