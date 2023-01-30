Wodonga Bulldogs has added a new face to its goal shooting stocks for the looming Ovens and Murray League campaign.
Young goaler Ruby Martin has made the switch from the Goulburn Valley League, where she shone for Seymour's B-grade outfit last season.
But a step up in class seems well within her wheelhouse.
Martin stamped her authority on the competition last season, awarded the league most valuable player award in addition to clinching the B-grade flag in remarkable fashion.
The teenager sunk a goal after the siren to down Rochester and incite havoc at Deakin Reserve, showing ice in the veins in a high pressure environment.
She'll hope to thrive at Wodonga and will have access to a raft of experienced netball brains, namely Leah Mathey.
The Bulldogs' A-grade best and fairest winner has also committed for the 2023 season, providing a huge boost to a Wodonga outfit which, alongside Wangaratta Rovers, picked up just four points in 2022.
Wodonga is set to meet Lavington in the season opener on April 1.
