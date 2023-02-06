Plans to open a new bank branch in Holbrook have been announced days before the town's only existing bank closes.
A Hume Bank branch is expected to be open next month within Greater Hume Council's Young Street office.
Holbrook's only current bank branch, NAB, is due to close on Thursday.
In a statement on Tuesday morning, Hume Bank said there would be access to all its services and facilities, including an all-hours Smart ATM, lending and business banking.
"Once open, services at the Holbrook branch will continue to be reviewed over a six-month period based on community feedback," the bank said.
It will be the first time Hume Bank has offered banking services in Holbrook.
Hume Bank chief executive Stephen Capello said the bank was committed to finding sustainable ways to provide local branch banking.
"As a customer owned bank, we understand how vital face-to-face branch services are to some people," he said.
Greater Hume mayor Tony Quinn said the shire was thrilled to be working with Hume Bank to ensure face-to-face banking.
"We hope residents will now show their support by utilising the services so it can remain viable," he said.
