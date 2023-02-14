THE federal government's lack of funding certainty for the National Library's online archive Trove has been contrasted with $500 million being spent on a redevelopment of the Australian War Memorial.
"I note, for example, that we have lots of money to spend on things such as the war memorial, something like half-a-billion dollars, but the National Film and Sound Archive, Trove are suffering badly and they hold just as much important memory as the Australian War Memorial," Mr Thurley told councillors on Monday night.
The council will be writing to Mr Burke and Opposition arts spokesman Paul Fletcher "calling for sustainable funding to ensure the continuation of free access to the Trove national database and upgrade of the digital archive systems of Trove".
It will also be contacting Farrer MP Sussan Ley to seek her support for greater funding.
Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich, in a note in Monday's agenda, outlined how the city's library and museum pay a subscription to share Trove resources which is set to increase.
"In 2022, Trove introduced a new pricing model for participant organisations which raised serious concerns regarding the affordability and ongoing viability of participation in resource sharing for public libraries," Mr Zaknich stated.
"For Albury libraries and museum the new pricing model is expected to result in a substantial increase in subscription fees in the years ahead."
