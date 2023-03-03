An experienced hotel manager is taking the reins at a popular North East resort and is hoping to continue its growth.
Andrew Freak has been appointed general manager of Silverwoods Resort at Yarrawonga and will oversee its operations, which include The Sebel Yarrawonga and Black Bull Golf Course.
His career spans across a host of luxury hotels and resorts, namely under the Accor and Mantra chains.
Mr Freak has previously operated Outback Pioneer Hotel and Lodge at Yulara, near Uluru, as well as Peppers Bluewater and Peppers Clearwater resorts at Lake Tekapo and Christchurch in New Zealand.
"I've always been incredibly passionate about providing authentic customer service and connecting on a deeper level with our guests," he said.
"Providing genuine service for our guests and creating truly memorable experiences for people to forever remember is what brings joy to our team.
"When we see people coming back again and again, we are more than just a place to visit. It feels more like our wider family coming home. Once settled in, I look forward to meeting the Silverwoods residents, the wider community and our local businesses.
"My team and I are excited to see what new heights we can reach."
Silverwoods Resort recently won the masterplanned development and judges awards for regional Victoria at the Urban Development Institute of Australia Victoria Awards for Excellence, and is eligible for national honours in the same categories, to be announced in March.
