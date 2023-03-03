A super heavyweight fight for a regional belt will be the headline act at the annual Boxing Under The Stars.
And it will be an all-Border clash at Wodonga Showgrounds next Saturday, March 11.
Jacob Calleja, from Eddies Nak Muay Thai Kickboxing in Albury will face Laurance Lockington from Wodonga's Boss Boxing.
"Boxing crowds love to see the super heavyweights and Laurance is a giant at six foot eight (inches or 203cms)," promoter Lana Melbourne said.
"I said to him recently when we were doing the promotional posters, just remind me please, are you six foot four? He said, 'don't offend me' (Lana laughs)."
I said to him recently when we were doing the promotional posters, just remind me please, are you six foot four? He said, 'don't offend me' (Lana laughs).- Lana Melbourne
The shorter Calleja has altered his training.
"He's trained specifically for this fight, lots of work using his jab, getting on the inside, so Laurance can't use his reach to his advantage," Melbourne explained.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There's 15 bouts planned, with pre-event ringside tickets available from Melbourne on 0408 166 822, while tickets are available at the gate.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.