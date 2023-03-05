THE parents of cricket great Shane Warne have marvelled at a mural of their son completed on the eve of the anniversary of his death.
The painting was done on a side wall of the Violet Town Cafe in the main street of the North East settlement.
Eatery owner Gary Abley said the work by Melbourne artist Ling originated through Violet Town friends of the Warne family wanting to commemorate the spin bowling ace.
They thought the wall was ideal and Mr Abley was delighted to turn it into a canvas.
Ling began painting last Thursday and completed the portrait by Friday night.
Mr Abley said by coincidence Warne's parents Brigitte and Keith were visiting the Hume Freeway town on Saturday, the first anniversary of their son's death in Thailand, and dropped by the cafe to see the mural.
"It was amazing the parents did that on such a sad day," Mr Abley said.
"They loved it, they absolutely loved it.
"They sat there for a good hour or so looking at it and having a coffee."
The mural is based on a portrait taken by Getty Images photographer Hamish Blair in 2006.
Warne looks directly at the viewer with his crossed arms and a replica of The Ashes trophy in the foreground.
Mr Abley expects the art will lure plenty of visitors into town, with a rise in people stopping already noticeable.
The Warne portrait will complement other murals which make up the Southern Aurora Memorial marking the fatal train crash of 1969.
That won best monument or memorial at the Australian Street Art Awards last month.
