THE president of the Falls Creek Chamber of Commerce hopes the road to her resort from Mount Beauty may open before April 25.
"The good thing is to have a date in mind, it gives you some reassurance and confidence that there's something everyone is working towards and certainly we're hoping it might be earlier than that," Ms Logan said.
Major Road Projects Victoria's Dipal Sorathia put the April 25 opening to a public meeting at Mount Beauty on Monday night.
"This is very much subject to the ground conditions, very much subject to the weather, but at the minute, where we sit, we're very confident that we're going to get up to Anzac Day and have one access lane open," Mr Sorathia said.
Ms Logan noted MRPV was "very good at not being optimistic" and she hoped "it's a bit of a case of under-promising and over-delivering" and the opening is earlier than April 25.
She said before Monday's meeting there was an expectation access may have been ready for Easter.
No timeframe has been put on the return of dual-lane travel with Ms Logan still believing that may happen for the snow season.
The meeting on Monday night also heard from Regional Roads Victoria North East director Steve Bowmaker on the upgrading of a track which has provided access from Falls Creek to Mount Beauty for four-wheel drives.
He said it was being sealed and would be open to all-wheel drives, via a permit system, but it would cost $2 million to make it accessible for two-wheel drives.
Meanwhile, the Outdoor School at Bogong Village now has a temporary base at Tawonga Memorial Hall for the next six months.
The school has up to 48 students per week from over Victoria for nature education.
It has operated from its principal's backyard and the Mount Beauty airport and community centre since the October landslide.
