Lack of affordable rental properties blamed on investors turning away

TH
By Ted Howes
March 8 2023 - 4:00am
Comparison website Finder said pressure was building for renters with the number of new housing loans for owner-occupiers and investors falling 30 per cent.

Renters in Albury-Wodonga are tipped to feel the pain of Tuesday's rate hike as investors steer away from buying rental properties leaving hopeful tenants with fewer choices.

Ted Howes

