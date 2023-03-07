Renters in Albury-Wodonga are tipped to feel the pain of Tuesday's rate hike as investors steer away from buying rental properties leaving hopeful tenants with fewer choices.
As the Reserve Bank announced its 10th consecutive hike up to 3.6 per cent, a glance at rental property availability at the Twin Cities showed pressure mounting on aspiring tenants.
As at 2.30pm on Tuesday, properties advertised for $400 a week or lower stood at 39 in Albury and 61 in Wodonga.
According to market research company PropTrack, in NSW, the median rent for houses outside of Sydney was $500, while in Victoria outside of Melbourne was lower at $420.
The median rent for NSW units outside of the capital was $420, and $320 for regional Victoria, while nationally unit rental price last year grew by 9.5 per cent.
While many pundits blamed the lack of available leases on investors steering away from buying rental properties, an Albury-based property manager said many tenants shut themselves out of the already tiny market by failing to meet basic criteria.
"I'm not surprised at the lack of properties in Albury and Wodonga for under $400, but many tenants do make it hard for themselves," Leading Property Group director Lucinda Morgan told The Border Mail.
"For each of those 39 properties in Albury, I can guarantee you there would be dozens of people immediately filling out applications and if any have a record of failing to pay rent at their last residence, they will be off the list before they get anywhere," Ms Morgan said.
"If you are a tenant and you have a record of not looking after your previous property it's all on the record.
"But both of these things are the main reasons investors are shying away from buying investor properties - they just don't need that, plus all the red tape associated with being a landlord."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Graham Cooke, head of consumer research at comparison website Finder, said: "Pressure is building for renters with the number of new housing loans for owner-occupiers and investors falling 30 per cent and 27 per cent respectively, last December versus December 2021."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.