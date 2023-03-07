More than 300 hectares of North East farming land alongside the Hume Freeway is expected to fetch at least $5 million.
Ian, Lindsay and Margaret Humphry are selling the land on Springhurst-Rutherglen Road in one package or as three holdings.
Nesbitt's at Boralma is the primary property with an area of 124 hectares in two titles. It is fenced into nine paddocks, all with dams.
The second lot, Nicholls, east of the freeway, is 73 hectares and fenced into five paddocks with four dams.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A third holding, Smiths, to the east on higher ground above the Springhurst interchange on the freeway, is 118 hectares and has two dams.
"We are all now in our seventies, so this sale offer is part of our personal plans to implement our staged withdrawal from farming after our long involvement," the Humphry family said.
Dave Colvin, of Elders Real Estate Wangaratta, said the Nesbitt's parcel was worth more than $19,000 a hectare, with the smaller holdings around $14,500 per hectare.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.