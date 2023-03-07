The Border Mail
More than 300 hectares of farming land at Springhurst on the market

By Beau Greenway
Updated March 7 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
This 124-hectare parcel of farming land, with frontage to the Springhurst-Rutherglen Road, near the Hume Freeway, is one of three placed on the market by a North East family. Picture by Elders Real Estate Wangaratta

More than 300 hectares of North East farming land alongside the Hume Freeway is expected to fetch at least $5 million.

