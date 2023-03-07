Longtime photographer David Woolcock's message to anyone who loves to preserve and celebrate history is to hit the print button.
The Wodonga Albury Camera Club president said since digital photography had become the preferred medium over film, magnificent photographs that can be seen at the club's latest exhibition Through the Viewfinder might have been lost forever if they hadn't been printed.
The exhibition to mark the 70th anniversary of the club showcases the work of its 60 members displayed at Hyphen Wodonga Library Gallery.
"One thing I feel very strongly about is the fact that most people don't print things anymore, we're so used to using iPads and iPhones but no one ever prints so unless you store your images in one or two places, the potential is you lose them," he said.
He said the exhibition focuses not just on scenes from the Border region but is a record of members' travels from wherever they happen to be when they hit the shutter button.
"We have so many different styles here, pictures of the Milky Way, landscapes, paint drops, it's very eclectic," Mr Woolcock said.
"Something becoming popular is aerial photography, not just with drones but with photographers hanging out of helicopters. I've done it and I'll tell you it's a scary experience."
Hyphen curator Bronwen Garner said she jumped at the chance to feature the groups' work at the Hovell Street gallery.
"From our perspective, one of the reasons we wanted this exhibition as part of our program is because it's inspiring," Ms Garner said.
"It's everyday people doing amazing things and I think that's really important for the community because they can come in here and go, well I can maybe create something like this too."
Through the Viewfinder will be on display at Hyphen's Community Gallery until July 9.
