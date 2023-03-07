The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Pippa Milthorpe is named International Women's Day Champion

LH
By Layton Holley
Updated March 8 2023 - 10:13am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pippa Milthorpe named Int Women's Day Champion. Picture by James Wiltshire

Pippa Milthorpe was named the International Women's Day Champion at The Scots School's breakfast, for her advocacy in the criminal justice system's reformation of how it treats children in sexual assault matters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LH

Layton Holley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.