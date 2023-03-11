The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Benalla Council calls on community to decide the future of Wall to Wall

LH
By Layton Holley
March 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benalla Rural City is calling on the community to have their say, join the committee and help plan the return of the beloved Wall to Wall festival. Picture by Mark Jesser

After a three year break, the Wall to Wall festival could be making a comeback, and Benalla Council wants to hear what residents think its future should be.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LH

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.