After a three year break, the Wall to Wall festival could be making a comeback, and Benalla Council wants to hear what residents think its future should be.
The art festival, established in 2015, drew crowds of thousands and ran each year until its postponement in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But now Benalla Council is determined to resurrect the festival with the help of the community, and are hosting a community engagement meeting on Wednesday, March 22, at the Benalla Lakeside Community Centre at 5.30pm.
"We want to get the conversation started," Benalla mayor Bernie Hearn said.
"We realise that it is a big part of Benalla's festival scene that the community has enjoyed over the years, and we understand the economic benefits for business, so we want to revive it, and we want the community to have their say.
"Wall to Wall used to be a $150,000 festival, but at the moment, we have a small amount of money set aside in our budget to do something with the street art, but we don't know what that is, or how people want us to tackle it.
"We need people to step on board, put their hands up, give us some ideas, and tell us where they want Wall to Wall to go - do we want it to be big like it was, do we want the artwork to just get renewed, not a festival but do we just want the artwork renewed each year so tourists have a reason to come back each year - what do we want to see in the future?
"There's a lot of questions to ask and at the moment, we don't have the answers, we want to hear from you."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
