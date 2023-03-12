A safety blitz aiming to reduce the risk of falls and identify dangers of exposure to crystalline silica dust in the Albury-Wodonga construction industry will run later in March.
Inspectors from WorkSafe Victoria and SafeWork NSW will visit sites from March 27 to 31 to help construction workers keep on top of the latest safety advice and ensure adequate controls are in place.
WorkSafe director of construction and earth resources Matt Wielgosz said fatalities and injuries had come from avoidable falls and silica dust exposure.
"We don't want to wait for another tragedy. We want to help identify and address safety hazards before it's too late," he said.
"Workplace safety should never be an afterthought."
SafeWork NSW regional director of construction services Laurence Richey said pressure to complete construction work quickly had led to the potential for shortcuts to be taken and resulted in serious incidents.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We are currently experiencing the 'perfect storm' in the construction industry for risk taking due to project delays, inflation, and skills and materials shortages," he said.
"Visiting SafeWork Inspectors will be paying particular attention to silica dust exposure and work at heights safety, the number one cause of traumatic fatalities in the NSW building and construction industry.
"They will also be focusing on basics such as site fencing and amenities housekeeping to help keep everyone on site safe."
Since 2018, WorkSafe has accepted 303 injury claims from workers exposed to crystalline silica dust, with 13 reported fatalities, while SafeWork NSW has had 268 silicosis cases and 17 deaths in the same period of time.
There has been 14 fatal falls in Victoria and 16 in NSW in the past five years.
A free trade breakfast for workers and employers will be held at Dahlsens Albury-Wodonga on March 17, with representatives from WorkSafe and SafeWork available to discuss construction-related hazards that might impact workplaces on the Border.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.