State bodies to run Albury-Wodonga construction safety blitz

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 13 2023 - 3:30am
There's no shortage of construction work taking place on the Border. Picture by James Wiltshire

A safety blitz aiming to reduce the risk of falls and identify dangers of exposure to crystalline silica dust in the Albury-Wodonga construction industry will run later in March.

