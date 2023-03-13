LIvewire Brendan Kantilla has committed to a second season at Birallee Park.
Kantilla was recruited by Raiders assistant coach Joel Price last year and played 15-matches in his first year in the Ovens and Murray.
He booted three goals against Albury in round six to highlight his ability as a dangerous small forward.
Kantilla has been playing for Tiwi Bombers in the NTFL over the off-season and recently committed to returning to the Raiders again this year.
Raiders coach Marc Almond expected Kantilla to prove more lethal in attack this season after managing 16 goals last year.
"Brendan will be a handy addition to the list and we are delighted that he has decided to come back for another season with us," Almond said.
"He provides us with a bit on an X-factor and is a different type of player with the way he moves and his a hard match-up for opposition sides.
"We lack that X-factor in our front half from a small forward, so he will fill that role.
"Brendan is fairly versatile and plays more of a defender up in Darwin.
"So that is something we can explore as well and he could also provide a bit of dash and flair coming out of defence."
Kantilla played 12-matches over the off-season for the Tiwi Bombers.
"By all reports Brendan had a consistent season up in Darwin," he said.
"He is still only young but he is maturing the more football he plays and is a lot more consistent as a result.
"Brendan really loved his time at the club last year and the boys loved playing alongside him.
"There was a great feeling when we told the group he was coming back and no doubt he will be a better player this time around with the benefit of his experience last season.
ALSO IN SPORT
"As a club we will do a few things different as well to give him the best opportunity to succeed and play his best football.
"So it's quite exciting to have Brendan back."
Raiders will have the longest pre-season of any club after they were meant to play Corowa-Rutherglen over the Easter weekend.
