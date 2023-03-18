Trial looming for man over cop-ram case, with 2 not guilty pleas in Local Court

A South Albury man has been committed for trial before the District Court over an allegation he rammed a marked police car.
Matthew Sullivan, who will turn 36 next month, has pleaded not guilty to two charges related to the incident in August.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin committed Sullivan, of Ebden Street, on charges of using an offensive weapon in company to prevent detention and destroying or damaging property in company.
However, Sullivan, who appeared in court via a video link to Junee jail, pleaded guilty to two other related charges - of custody of a knife in a public place and driver not disclose details of a driver or passenger as required.
Sullivan stands accused of reversing a black Holden Cruz into a police vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata, before crashing into a garage in Ebden Street, South Albury, on August 22 at 1.45pm.
Meanwhile, a North Albury man accused of being a major illicit drug supplier will have his prosecution taken over by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Defence lawyer Rohan Harrison said a brief of evidence against Josh Sweeney, 34, was now required by April 25, with a next mention date of May 16.
Sweeney is in jail bail refused and must front court for the next mention.
The court heard previously how a warrant was obtained to search a house in Mate Street, North Albury on February 23.
That resulted in Sweeney being arrested and charged with 56 offences.
These included 51 counts of supplying a prohibited drug.
