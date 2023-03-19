The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OUR SAY: Patient care in Border public health system also needs a focus on staff

By Editorial
March 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUR SAY: Patient care in Border public health system also needs a focus on staff

Going to work one morning only to never return is confronting to contemplate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.