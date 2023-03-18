The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Cricket

Mitch O'Brien taken to hospital after suffering with heat stroke during St Patrick's v North Albury

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 19 2023 - 7:14am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch O'Brien. Picture by James Wiltshire

St Patrick's cricketer Mitch O'Brien was taken to hospital on Saturday night after collapsing with heat stroke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.