While demand for V/Line seats is expected to increase dramatically after Tuesday's announcement of cheaper fares, on Thursday afternoon there were plenty available for an Easter weekend rail trip to Melbourne.
V/Line said ticket sales at stations and agents on the Albury-Melbourne line increased about 40 per cent on Tuesday compared to the previous Tuesday.
A spokesman said V/Line encouraged passengers to plan ahead and pre-purchase tickets for all Albury services.
The Border Mail went through the online booking process at 4pm Thursday to secure return train tickets for two, leaving Albury early morning on Good Friday and returning at lunchtime on Easter Sunday.
Tickets, at $13.40 each, were booked to leave Albury at 6.45am on April 7 and return from Southern Cross station at Melbourne at 12.04pm on April 9.
There were 50 available seats for the trip down, and 68 free seats for the journey back, with an option of adjacent seats on both trips.
After announcing the revamped metro/regional fare system on Tuesday morning, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said he anticipated an increase in patronage for V/Line tickets but said he had been assured the service had the capacity to handle demand.
