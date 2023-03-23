Multiple arrests, weapons seizures and infringement notices have resulted from a joint police operation across the Border, Riverina and North East this week.
Operation Blue Ember began on Monday, March 20, targeting outlaw motorcycle gangs and organised criminal networks.
NSW and Victoria police have arrested 27 people in total, including men in North Albury, West Albury and West Wodonga. A search also took place in Barnawartha.
NSW Police conducted 24 Firearms Prohibition Order searches, served 18 FPOs, made 19 arrests and seized three firearms and amounts of ammunition.
Victoria Police conducted 22 searches, including 12 FPO compliance searches, made eight arrests, laid 45 charges, and seized a firearm, five imitation firearms, eight prohibited weapons, as well as ammunition, explosives and drugs.
Senior police from both forces will visit Albury on Friday, March 24, to discuss details of the four-day operation.
The initiative involved Victoria Police's VIPER Taskforce, NSW Police Force's State Crime Command's Criminal Groups and Raptor Squads, in partnership with the Sheriff's Office, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) and NSW Crime Commission (NSWCC).
Victoria Police's Detective Superintendent Jason Kelly of the State Anti-Gangs Division, Crime Command said the week of joint action was significant in many ways.
"It's the first time we've worked together on an operation like this, but it certainly won't be the last," he said.
