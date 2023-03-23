The Border Mail
NSW and Victoria police conduct Operation Blue Ember in Albury-Wodonga

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated March 24 2023 - 7:41am, first published 6:30am
Operation Blue Ember saw NSW and Victoria Police working together to target organised crime. Picture by Mark Jesser

Multiple arrests, weapons seizures and infringement notices have resulted from a joint police operation across the Border, Riverina and North East this week.

