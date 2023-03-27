The Border Mail
Luke Evans reunited with grandfather Roy Honeybone after St Patrick's covered his flights from UK

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 27 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
St Patrick's cricketer Luke Evans at Lavington Sports Ground with grandfather Roy Honeybone who, inset, surprised him by turning up unannounced last Friday. Picture by Ash Smith

Luke Evans says he will forever be indebted to St Patrick's Cricket Club after players raised almost $3000 to fly his grandfather over from the UK to be at Saturday's grand final.

