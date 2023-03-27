In 1997 Zac Fulford was about to graduate primary school, but at the time, he had no idea 26 years later he would return to the old school yard, this time, as the principal.
Upon returning to St Augustine's Primary School Wodonga, he would also meet a familiar face, his old grade six teacher Paul Jackson, who still teaches there.
"I was fortunate enough in my final year of primary school to have Paul teach me in year six, and I have nothing but fond memories from that time," Mr Fulford said.
"I suppose it is a unique relationship, with me being his student and now being the principal, but I've always admired the way he teaches and what he's done for children's education, and I've learned a lot from him, not only in the classroom back in the day, but since then."
Mr Jackson described Mr Fulford as a mild mannered child who always did his best, and remembered that their relationship was fortified over their mutual love of the North Melbourne Kangaroos.
"We had a really good relationship right from the start," he said. "It was probably my second year of teaching, so I was pretty raw in my career at the time, and Zac was just one of those kids I got along with.
"We've been able to maintain a strong relationship since then, with us both going for the same AFL team, and Zac being in the local Catholic school system, we have never been far apart."
Prior to being appointed principal in January of this year, Mr Fulford spent 10 years as deputy principal of St Monica's Primary School, Wodonga, a job he said he was supremely grateful for, but that it was great to be back home.
"The school has changed enormously since I was here as a student," Mr Fulford said. "The school has basically been rebuilt from what it was, there's a new library, multi-purpose area, foundation building and junior building - it's basically unrecognisable.
"But what has remained the same is the culture and tradition, and I hope to carry them further.
"I believe I have an obligation to provide kids with the very best education they can get, to give them an environment to evolve into good human beings, and open up opportunities for them later in life."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
