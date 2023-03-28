Delays in the delivery of a master plan for a redeveloped Albury hospital has halted an Albury Council precinct plan for East Albury.
Councillors agreed at the March 27 meeting to endorse the East Albury Precinct Plan project scope and stakeholder engagement plan, but timing is somewhat reliant on the progress of the $558-million health proposal.
A council report presented at the meeting grouped the project under five key areas, including urban design guidance, transport analysis, a social wellbeing strategy, economic analysis and housing renewal.
The precinct plan aims to provide updated planning directions for housing, retail and business opportunities, servicing upgrades, road improvements and open space.
A review will be guided by two phases of community engagement prior to public exhibition of the draft precinct plan.
"Whilst we're putting this plan out for stakeholder engagement in light of the $558 million commitment to the Albury hospital upgrades, as a council, we're still advocating for the release of the clinical services plan and pending master plan of the hospital to truly guide what the vision is for this precinct and meet the aspirations of the community moving forward," councillor Jess Kellahan said.
According to council's report, at the 2021 Census, East Albury had a population of 6231 people.
"The population of East Albury has been stable over time, increasing by 124 people between the 2016 and 2021 census, with 53 new dwellings constructed in that same time period, representing 2.6 per cent of overall dwelling growth in the Albury LGA over the past five years," the report read.
"The proposed study area is estimated to account for approximately 60 per cent of this population, equating to about 3700 people."
It is expected the East Albury Precinct Plan project will be concluded by mid-2024, provided the hospital master plan is complete by the end of this year.
Meanwhile, councillors supported a development application from Trinity Anglican College for upgrades to its Thurgoona campus.
The $31.2 million project will include the construction of three new school buildings, one each for junior and senior students, as well as a music and drama centre.
The Joint Regional Planning Panel will consider the submission next week.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
