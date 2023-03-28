An Albury teenager has made his first appearance in court in person since being released on bail on a charge of murder.
Glenn Bruce Dutton briefly fronted Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on the morning of Tuesday, March 28.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dutton, 18, is accused of stabbing his half-brother Isaac Morgan-Wise in a Crisp Street, Albury, home on the evening of November 13.
Mr Morgan-wise died in Albury hospital early the next morning after undergoing emergency surgery.
Defence lawyer Dominique Lardner asked the court for a six-week adjournment to complete the charge certification process.
Ms McLaughlin granted the application, adjourning the charge to May 9.
"Your bail is to continue and you just need to continue following the rules of bail," she told Dutton, who does not have to attend the next mention date.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.