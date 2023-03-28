The Border Mail
Albury 18-year-old Glenn Bruce Dutton free on bail, excused from next court date

By Albury Court
Updated March 28 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
Glenn Bruce Dutton
An Albury teenager has made his first appearance in court in person since being released on bail on a charge of murder.

