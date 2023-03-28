An ultra-fast electric vehicle charging station has been officially switched on in Wangaratta.
That comes with Evie Networks unveiling "a first of its kind for the region".
Located on Docker Street in the city's centre, the site has a publicly accessible 50kwh charger and can provide drivers with up to 150 kilometres of range in 30 minutes.
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said the charger was 100 per cent clean energy and had the capacity to charge two vehicles at once.
"We are thrilled to have worked with Evie Networks to bring this project to fruition and provide electric vehicle charging in our CBD," Cr Rees said "As we look to the future and to ways to reduce emissions and live more sustainably, we must provide the supporting facilities and infrastructure.
"This project is a great example of working across levels of government and private enterprise to move forward."
Cr Rees said it was important for Wangaratta to keep up with the fast-moving development of electric vehicles.
"The Rural City of Wangaratta is a visitor destination," he said.
"We have so much to offer travellers.
"Providing an EV charging station complements this.
"We invite drivers of electric vehicles to our municipality to enjoy all we have to offer with a conveniently located public charging station."
Drivers can access the Docker Street charger by downloading the Evie Charging App, where people can activate a charge and make payments and locate other charging points.
Drivers can also apply for a convenient tap-and-charge method.
Evie Networks Chris Mills said it was a great step forward to be partnering with Wangaratta.
"It's also important for Evie Networks to continue to build its network reliability for drivers," he said.
