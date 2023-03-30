The Border Mail
$590,000 NSW Regional Development Grant for Border housing project

By Ted Howes
Updated March 31 2023 - 9:33am, first published 4:00am
Albury and District Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Dennis Mirosevich says a plan to build community housing has moved "a step forward". Picture supplied
A plan to build up to 1000 "indestructible, affordable houses" in the Border region has been kick-started with a $590,000 NSW Regional Development Grant.

Ted Howes

Local News

