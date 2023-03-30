A plan to build up to 1000 "indestructible, affordable houses" in the Border region has been kick-started with a $590,000 NSW Regional Development Grant.
Albury and District Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Dennis Mirosevich said the plan to construct the houses had moved a step forward with the funding boost.
The project would be built on Wiradjuri land at Glenroy and Corowa, however, red tape surrounding native title restrictions was hampering larger land holdings.
"We want to build as many as we can find land for with the help of the state and federal governments and Albury Council," Mr Mirosevich said.
"At the moment we're trying to secure land because land owned by ADLALC is restricted to be developed because of native title requirements.
"So that needs to be worked out; we could easily put 300 in land already owned, but that can't go ahead until native title extinguishments are finalised, which could be years."
Mr Mirosevich said the plan, using majority Indigenous-owned and operated housing manufacturer Mob Built, had tentative support from Albury MP Justin Clancy.
He said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney had approached Mob Built for talks to expand the plan nationally.
Mr Clancy said he was supportive of the development of a business case to explore opportunities for the local Indigenous community.
"I appreciated being briefed by the Albury and District Local Aboriginal Land Council as the local member, and I understand Albury Council has received a similar briefing," Mr Clancy said.
"Any such business case needs to be shaped and driven by consulting with a range of stakeholders, and in particular the elders of our local Indigenous community."
Mr Mirosevich said the houses planned for the project were practically "indestructible".
"Mob Built produces housing that are designed to be rust-proof, flood-proof, fire-proof, they are remarkable," he said.
"They also build houses overseas and put in a display house in New Orleans and after a recent hurricane went through it destroyed absolutely everything except the Mob Built house which was the only thing still standing."
Albury Council confirmed its executive team had received a briefing from representatives from the Wiradjuri Nation Economic and Social Development Project.
Mr Mirosevich said his council had gained funding to build the houses through investment organisations, but "wanted to let the community and governments know that if there is land available, we will build the houses".
"We want to partner with land owners," he said. "We would provide the housing, then the land owner could rent it out, or then sell it with the house on it.
"We're not doing this for profit, we're doing do this to help the community - it's all about humanitarian project development.
"We are in discussion with universities which have offered to assist with research studies for developing an economic and social development model that we hope can be replicated across the nation."
He said he believed economic business opportunities would be created in the Albury region.
