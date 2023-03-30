The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Alpine Council to explore possibility of heritage overlay for Bright trees

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Growing concerns about the potential removal of trees on the Great Alpine Road for a new housing development has prompted Alpine Shire Council to engage with experts about the possibility of heritage overlay. Picture by Ash Smith
Growing concerns about the potential removal of trees on the Great Alpine Road for a new housing development has prompted Alpine Shire Council to engage with experts about the possibility of heritage overlay. Picture by Ash Smith

Community uproar about the potential removal of elm trees at the entrance to Bright for a new housing development has prompted Alpine Shire Council to determine if a heritage overlay is required to protect them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.