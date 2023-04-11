Shovel used at wild fight at Wodonga wake, woman armed with knives

A woman has been refused bail over a wild drunken brawl at a wake involving a shovel and knives, with the incident witnessed by children.
Natasha Ashmore allegedly armed herself with multiple blades, including a large butcher knife, before attending a Lawrence Street home about 5pm on Thursday last week.
Video footage from the home, which had been hosting a wake, allegedly caught Ashmore entering the house while armed with the knifes as people fled for their safety inside.
She had consumed about 15 shots of vodka before the incident.
The Wodonga court on Tuesday heard Ashmore had attended with family members, with three people attacked.
The court heard her family members had punched one of the occupants as Ashmore grabbed them.
Others were involved in the fight, with the occupants grabbing items including a vacuum pole and a shovel to protect themselves.
During the brawl, one of the victims was punched in the face, a woman was hit in the back with the shovel, and a second woman was hit in the face with the shovel.
Ashmore and her family members left when others arrived at the home.
Police and paramedics attended, and a butcher knife was found at the scene.
It's not alleged Ashmore used the weapons, just that she was armed with them.
She was arrested a short distance from the scene and police recovered the security camera vision.
Detective Senior Constable Brianna Gibson told magistrate Ian Watkins the footage was "atrocious", particularly given the attack occurred in broad daylight on a busy street.
"It is very fortunate that this incident did not result in anyone suffering serious injuries," she said, particularly a stabbing.
Ashmore, who also faces charges after allegedly striking her 13-year-old niece in the back of her head at Junction Place the previous night, swore in court and appeared agitated.
Mr Watkins refused bail with Ashmore to return to court on July 13.
