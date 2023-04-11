The Border Mail
Shovel used at wild fight at Wodonga wake, woman armed with knives

By Wodonga Court
Updated April 12 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:30am
A woman has been refused bail over a wild drunken brawl at a wake involving a shovel and knives, with the incident witnessed by children.

