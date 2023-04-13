Peter and Grace Moll claim they've never had an argument, so it's little wonder they've been married for seven decades.
The former Gerogery farmers celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on April 10 with loved ones.
"Not to say we don't get cross sometimes, but on the whole we're pretty even-tempered and we have a good sense of humour," she said.
Mr Moll said: I'm pretty easygoing."
The pair lived on opposite sides of the railway line at Gerogery and didn't cross paths until their latter teenage years.
"We used to go playing tennis with our neighbours over the railway line," Mrs Moll said.
"It took quite a while for it to blossom. I was secretary at that stage at 2AY and then I went nursing and came back and worked for a year."
Mrs Moll said it was always important to share the chores and she did so by helping her husband out on the farm for more than 30 years after their wedding on April 10, 1953.
"There was plenty of work on the farm. We had lots of sheep and there was shearing and crutching time. We had men working for us, so there was lots of meals to prepare as well," she said.
Things only got busier as they welcomed four children, Jennifer, Roger, Kerry and Andrea into the fold.
The Molls decided to sell their farm in the late 1980s and it was divided into smaller blocks.
"We've got three daughters and a son and it probably wasn't big enough to split it up between us," Mr Moll said.
"We kept 100 acres at the end of the property. We couldn't find anything we liked in Albury, so we lived in Wodonga for a couple of years and then built a house out on the block at Gerogery."
The Molls have spent the last 10 years at Thurgoona's Kensington Gardens Retirement Village.
"It's very nice and everybody here is nice," Mrs Moll said.
"We've got a terrific family who support us. They all come home and help us when we need help."
Mr Moll celebrated his 95th birthday on Wednesday and Mrs Moll will reach the same milestone in July.
