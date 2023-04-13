It's now official as far as Australian electoral records go - Justin Clancy is the rightful winner of the seat of Albury after the March 25 poll.
The commission at 9am on Thursday hit the button to set in stone the preferences count of last month's election, however there is a window until 4pm Friday should any candidate decide a recount is needed.
NSW Electoral Commission Albury manager Matt Mitchell said if Labor's Marcus Rowland or the Greens' Eli Davern - or any other candidate - wanted a recount, now was the time to ask for one.
"This is highly unlikely, of course, but if they chose to take that option, they could," Mr Mitchell said. "But this is more likely to happen in the seat of Ryde, for example, where there are 50 votes in question.
"If a recount was requested in a safe seat like Albury, where the figures are obviously clear, there is also the possibility the candidate requesting a recount might have to pay for it."
