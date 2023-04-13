The Border Mail
Ampol says Russian sanctions a factor in high Yarrawonga fuel prices

By Ted Howes
Updated April 13 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 12:00pm
The price of diesel in Yarrawonga last Sunday, April 9. Picture by Mark Jesser
Ampol has blamed Russian sanctions for diesel fuel being pegged nearly 30 cents higher in Yarrawonga than it is in nearby towns.

