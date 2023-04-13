Ampol has blamed Russian sanctions for diesel fuel being pegged nearly 30 cents higher in Yarrawonga than it is in nearby towns.
When asked why Yarrawonga locals had to pay more at their local Ampol than the Ampol in Cobram, a spokesman said several factors were at play.
"Ampol prices each retail site independently and always aims to offer customers value for money," the spokesman said.
"The biggest driver of fuel prices is the global price of oil products, which has been significantly impacted by geopolitical factors, including Russian sanctions, over the last year.
"Fuel prices will vary from site to site depending on many factors, including supply chain costs, site operating costs, volume throughput, shop offer and local competitive prices."
Last Sunday, April 9, diesel at the Ampol in Yarrawonga was priced at 218.9 cents while the Ampol in Cobram was at 191.9.
"This was happening long before the Russia conflict," Yarrawonga local Jon Cers said. "It's a joke - people have been paying more for fuel here in Yarrawonga for years.
"Many say it's because people coming up from Melbourne to use the lake are unlikely to be bothered to drive to Cobram to fill their tanks, but it's just wrong to charge locals that much given a lot of people here are doing it tough with the high cost of living."
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.