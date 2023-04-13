Family homes in Thurgoona and Jindera have both been sold under the hammer thanks to strong bidding during online auctions on Wednesday, April 12.
A modern four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Riverboat Drive in Thurgoona was snapped up for $600,000 after offers were exchanged by two parties.
An opening bid of $580,000 was taken for the property, which was increased to $585,000 and continued to climb in $5000 increments until it was on the market at $600,000.
No further bids were put forward and the home was sold.
A three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Carroll Avenue at Jindera needed just two advances to get to its reserve.
An opening offer of $430,000 was knocked back by auctioneer Alex Pattaro, before it was increased to $440,000.
After a brief pause in proceedings, the offer was then upped to $450,000, which got the property on the market and proved to be the winning bid.
Selling agent Andrea Lever, of Ray White Albury North, said both vendors were pleased with the final result.
"Riverboat Drive sold to a local who's going to live in that home, while Carroll Avenue sold to investors from Sydney," she said.
"The online auction is still working because of the volume of people from out of town that are very comfortable to tune in and bid.
"When we used to do them on-site, a lot of the people from out of town weren't as comfortable. They would often say 'if it doesn't sell, give me a call and I'll make an offer'."
The agency attempted to sell a three-bedroom, one bathroom house on 690 square metres of land on Koonwarra Street in North Albury, but it was eventually passed in.
An opening bid of $270,000 was increased in $10,000 offers to reach $310,000, before a $2500 rise was accepted to take it to $312,500, which was where the auction ended.
"We are still finding for those that don't sell on the day, they are still selling shortly after. Within 10 days, 90 per cent of them are sold," Ms Lever said.
"I've got another seven auctions in two weeks, so there's still listings out there and we're still seeing those results, which is good.
"There's certainly not as many buyers as there were 12 months ago. We definitely had higher registered bidders, but that's happening nationally, not just locally."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
