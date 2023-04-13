The demand for an artistic school holiday program has led to an extra event being scheduled.
With six sessions of Murray Art Museum Albury's art camp booked out, a seventh slot has opened on Wednesday, April 19.
"It's really lovely to see that it's so popular," MAMA engagement manager Annie Falcke said.
"Every day they make artwork that is inspired by something in the exhibition, something in the shows, so it's different every day. It's a creative challenge for our educators to come up with a whole set of different activities, five hours of activities."
As well as art camp, for children aged five to 12 years, MAMA offers a free teen workshop Our Future Selves tailored for 13 to 17-year-olds.
"It's a two-day program and they work more directly with artists, so that's been a really good one this year that we've added," Ms Falcke said.
About 200 children will take part in MAMA's school holiday programs, which, unlike the after-school activities during term time, attract participants from beyond Albury-Wodonga.
"We know that art camp draws from around an hour away," Ms Falcke said.
"Families that maybe don't get a chance to come in regularly, maybe they're from Wangaratta, or even out like Deniliquin way, they'll come in and spend the day.
"Particularly on the NSW side, because of those creative kids vouchers, they've been a really big driver of new families to come and enrol in art camp.
"It's been a real eye opener to us, it just gives people the first chance to try something with no risk."
Ms Falcke encouraged children not booked in the formal sessions to still consider visiting the museum.
"We've really, really focused on making sure that there is a lot of daily free activities that families can do, because we know not everyone can get a place in those art camps," she said.
