Murray Art Museum Albury holds school holiday art camps and teen workshop

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated April 13 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:00pm
Scarlette Strandberg and Bastian Elliott, both 6, are two of the youngsters taking part in the Murray Art Museum Albury holiday activities. Picture by James Wiltshire
Scarlette Strandberg and Bastian Elliott, both 6, are two of the youngsters taking part in the Murray Art Museum Albury holiday activities. Picture by James Wiltshire

The demand for an artistic school holiday program has led to an extra event being scheduled.

Local News

