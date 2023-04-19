The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Five people wanted by police for arrest

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated April 19 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teagen Sullivan, 23. Picture by NSW Police
Teagen Sullivan, 23. Picture by NSW Police

Murray River Police District has released photos and names of five people they want to arrest across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.