Murray River Police District has released photos and names of five people they want to arrest across the region.
Teagen Sullivan, 23, is wanted on three outstanding warrants.
She is known to frequent Albury and Wodonga.
Bailey Lloyd, 23, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is also known around Albury and Wodonga.
Jordan Bourke, 30, has two warrants in his name.
He is said to have been around Albury and Wodonga.
Those with any information are urged to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, Deniliquin police wish to speak to Kenneth Kirby, 51, who has one outstanding warrant.
He has been linked to Deniliquin, Horsham and Mooroopna.
Sam Numanian, 31, has one warrant for his arrest.
He is known to frequent Barooga.
Anybody who may know their whereabouts is asked to contact Deniliquin police station on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, police have also released five names as part of Operation Amarok targeting domestic violence offenders.
Those who can provide assistance on the location of Carli White, Sam McKeown, Brendan Smith, Anthony Davide and Mitchell Fry have been asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
