Albury on-baller Alex Jones says his strongest pre-season in years was behind his best game in 18 months in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
"Yeah, that's true mate, I've put in the best pre-season I've had for five years, I'm pretty close with Shauny Daly, so he rides me with the fitness," he replied when asked if that was his best game since the shortened 2021 season.
Jones joined the Tigers in 2016 and claimed a premiership on debut against his former club Lavington.
He played some outstanding football, but then suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his left knee the following year.
In 2019, he damaged the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and then suffered another injury towards the end of last year.
"I'm probably not at my best where I was in '17 (prior to the ACL), but I'm getting there, if I can get through one more season unscathed, I reckon I'll be right."
Jones had seven inside 50s and nine contested possessions against the Saints.
