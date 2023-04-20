When "the two Maddies" first crossed paths in their first year of university four years ago, they had no idea the friendship forged that day would be so enduring they would get matching tattoos a few years down the track.
The similarities between La Trobe students Madeline Tomkins and Madalynn Baumanis didn't end with their names; the two were both studying at the uni's Albury-Wodonga campus for the same aim, a degree in biomedical science.
To make life easier for their other friends and teachers, the pair turned to the NATO phonetic alphabet to differentiate between them and their other uni friend, another Madeline, who was also coincidentally studying for the same degree.
Ms Tomkins, 22, said: "It was just easier if I became 'Tango', Madalynn, because of her surname, was 'Bravo' and the other Maddie's was Stoll so she became 'Sierra'.
"It was always a laugh when one of the teachers called out our first name and we would all answer at the same time."
Bravo, Tango and Sierra were soon inked on the trio's ankles.
While Ms Stoll changed her career path and headed interstate, Ms Tomkins and Ms Baumanis forged ahead with their biomedical studies at the campus and were among the 136 students at La Trobe University's Albury Wodonga campus graduation day on Thursday, April 20, at The Cube.
La Trobe University's vice-chancellor John Dewar said the success of the university's graduation day showed how dedicated its students were.
"Our Albury-Wodonga students have demonstrated incredible resilience and determination in overcoming the challenges of the past few years, and their achievements are truly worth celebrating," Professor Dewar said.
"We believe that by offering local higher education opportunities, we can help build thriving regional centres like Albury-Wodonga and we look forward to seeing our graduates make a positive impact in their communities."
Head of campus Guinever Threlkeld said that the students at The Cube will play a role in strengthening the workforce and livelihoods of their local community.
"It's been a pleasure to see our graduating students develop and learn tangible skills over the past few years and I look forward to following their journey in the years after university," Dr Threlkeld said.
"We've seen many of our previous graduates going on to pursue careers locally, contributing to the workforce in schools, health services, scientific organisations, business, not for profits and the arts."
