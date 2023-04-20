The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

136 La Trobe uni students celebrate graduation day at The Cube

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated April 20 2023 - 10:00pm, first published 8:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soulmates Madeline Tomkins and Madalynn Baumanis were among the 136 La Trobe University's Albury-Wodonga campus students to celebrate their graduation at The Cube, Wodonga, on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Ash Smith
Soulmates Madeline Tomkins and Madalynn Baumanis were among the 136 La Trobe University's Albury-Wodonga campus students to celebrate their graduation at The Cube, Wodonga, on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Ash Smith

When "the two Maddies" first crossed paths in their first year of university four years ago, they had no idea the friendship forged that day would be so enduring they would get matching tattoos a few years down the track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.