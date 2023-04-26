The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Michael McCormack accuses Labor of stripping funds from Temora aged care facility

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated April 26 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael McCormack holds a press conference following his re-election as the Riverina MP. File photo by Madeline Begley.
Michael McCormack holds a press conference following his re-election as the Riverina MP. File photo by Madeline Begley.

The Member for Riverina has accused Labor of stripping needed funding for aged care services in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.