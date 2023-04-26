YOUR SAY: Community showed strength and resilience during road closure

Without the certainty of knowing when the road was reopening, the stress and financial impact has been great.
I want to thank the workers and MRPV who have worked incredibly hard to get the landslip cleared up, and also the community members, who have been so strong and resilient over the past six months.
This is a testament to the strength of community, and I could not be prouder to be representing such a strong community.
I look forward, like many others, to visiting Falls Creek in the coming season, and supporting the many businesses who have toughed it out.
IN OTHER NEWS:
New Zealand, Canada, Norway, Finland, Japan, Greenland and the USA, all have negotiated treaties with their Indigenous peoples and so far the sky hasn't fallen in.
The Indigenous people of Australia have waited long enough and the Voice will open up the path for their future and a better understanding between all parties.
This is not what remote Indigenous communities are saying, and a local elder has suggested Mr McCormack should talk to them about it. In response Mr McCormack says he has talked to them, but declines to say who he spoke to.
Mr McCormack is having a hard time convincing anyone that he cares about Indigenous communities.
This is the price the community has paid each year for executive 'leadership' fails. Indigo's local government community service 'satisfaction' survey results have fallen each year since 2018 and are now at a 10-year low.
Ratepayers and the community continue to carry the can.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.