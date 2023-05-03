The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police allege incident unfolded on a school trip to Albury Entertainment Centre

By Nigel McNay
Updated May 3 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
11-year-old boy's mother, uncle granted bail over claims they tried to abduct him
11-year-old boy's mother, uncle granted bail over claims they tried to abduct him

A mother accused of trying to abduct her young son from a school excursion in central Albury has been released from custody.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.