Walking into the Centenary Street palace in East Albury, one is greeted by Esther Osborne, who, cup of tea in hand, directs you to the royal drawing room where one is struck by the innumerable amount of memorabilia laid out in preparation for King Charles' coronation.
After meeting her husband Kenneth Osbourne, who sat uninterested in the corner reading the latest edition of The Border Mail, Mrs Osborne offered tea and sat down.
"We'll be watching every minute of the coronation, like we have every other royal event - the weddings and funerals - we've watched them all," she said.
"I love the pageantry, the whole lot of it, and we will be watching it from dawn till dusk, won't we Ken?"
Mr Osborne responded with a grunt.
"We didn't expect the death of our Queen," Mrs Osborne continued. "We thought she'd live forever, we really did, and we were very sad when she went.
"But I suppose Prince Charles had waited so long, he probably never wanted his mother to die, but now it's his time."
Mrs Osborne, the eighth of 11 children, was born into a family of royalists, and it was on a cold morning in Canberra, drizzling rain, that she took her mother to see the Queen when she was only 16.
She said on that morning, despite the torrential downpour, her love of the royals was set in stone upon seeing the grace of her Queen.
But her love of royalty doesn't extend to all those who wear a crown, saying she is glad the renegade Duchess of Sussex won't be in attendance for the coronation.
"I don't even want to comment on Harry and Meghan Markle," she said.
"I think he was a silly little fool to get involved with her because she's been trouble ever since she was on the scene, and it's such a shame.
"She would only try to make trouble and take over the headlines I think, which is a shame because they should all be there, but that's life I suppose, and even royalty must deal with family drama."
"Happy wife happy life," Mr Osborne cut in, failing to lift his eyes from the newspaper.
"But I think Charles will do a great job," Mrs Osborne said, ignoring her husband. "Much like his mother, and I don't see anything changing too radically."
"I think he has a big job ahead of him, and with Princess Ann by his side as well as Prince William and his wife, I think he will do a wonderful job."
Finally, Mrs Osborne said she was disappointed with King Charles' decision to make the coronation meal a quiche, saying she will be opting for the lesser known tradition of eating Chinese takeout instead.
