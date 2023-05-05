The Border Mail
Esther Osborne has decorated her loungeroom for King Charles' coronation

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated May 5 2023 - 8:18pm, first published 7:30pm
Esther Osborne, a self described royalist, has decorated her East Albury lounge room in all things related to the British crown in preparation for the coronation of our newest monarch, King Charles III of England. Picture by Mark Jesser
Walking into the Centenary Street palace in East Albury, one is greeted by Esther Osborne, who, cup of tea in hand, directs you to the royal drawing room where one is struck by the innumerable amount of memorabilia laid out in preparation for King Charles' coronation.

