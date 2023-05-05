The surprise return of Lavington best and fairest Billy Glanvill from the SANFL is a result of the club's culture, according to coach Adam Schneider.
Glanvill has returned to the Border after starting the season in seniors with West Adelaide.
He will play in the away clash against Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 6.
"It's fantastic and a reflection on the players from last year and the culture they've got going," Schneider offered.
"He's a quality young man."
Glanvill stunned the O and M on his debut, winning the Panthers' top award as a teenager.
He finished third for disposals with 512, averaging around 30, and was the league's leading contested possession winner with 227, despite playing fewer games than some others in the top 10 as the Panthers didn't play finals.
Forty-four per cent of his touches were contested possessions, an outstanding strike rate highlighting his work ethic.
West Adelaide also was impressed.
"We'd love to have him back, he's always welcome," football manager Paul Streatfield said.
