The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Aidan Rees to play his 200th game for Albury United

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 5 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aidan Rees will play his 200th game for Albury United in the derby against Albury City at Jelbart Park on Sunday afternoon. United start the day second. Picture by Mark Jesser
Aidan Rees will play his 200th game for Albury United in the derby against Albury City at Jelbart Park on Sunday afternoon. United start the day second. Picture by Mark Jesser

Aidan Rees joins an exclusive club on Sunday when he plays his 200th game for Albury United.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.