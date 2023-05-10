The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Classic car love part of family

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 11 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry McLarty, with his grandfather John Davies, will line up in races at Historic Winton for the first time this month in a 1947 MG TC Special. Picture by Stephen Cooper
Harry McLarty, with his grandfather John Davies, will line up in races at Historic Winton for the first time this month in a 1947 MG TC Special. Picture by Stephen Cooper

The North East's biggest historic vehicle event will welcome a new generation of racers this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.