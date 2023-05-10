The North East's biggest historic vehicle event will welcome a new generation of racers this year.
Historic Winton, scheduled for May 27 and 28 at Winton Motor Raceway, will see a changing of the guard with long-time competitor John Davies, from Perth, to hand over the keys for his 1947 MG TC Special to his Melbourne-based grandson Harry McLarty.
"At 84, it's time to step back and let my grandson compete in his first race at Historic Winton. I first raced in 1958 and even won a few prizes in the 80s," he said.
Mr Davies said he was particularly proud of the race car he bought three years ago that he rebuilt.
"The 1947 MG TC Special was created as a race car in 1948 and has raced on every track around Australia," he said.
Meanwhile, historic vehicle tours will run on May 26, with up to 120 cars, motorbikes, trucks and utes to travel the streets of Benalla and surrounds.
Historic Winton and the Austin 7 Club will award a vehicle from each tour with a president's choice award.
The tours are designed for participants to discover the sites of the region and support business operators along the way.
Each tour is less than $40 per person and includes lunch, morning tea and entry to some attractions.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
